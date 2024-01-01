Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Preferred AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

68,644 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

68,644KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,644 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Preferred AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

STORMY SEA
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe