2021 Hyundai Sonata

75,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

SEL Plus

SEL Plus

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9218068
  • Stock #: S28838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, SEL Plus 1.6T, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98

Vehicle Features

QUARTZ WHITE
BLACK DINAMICA SUEDE/LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES -inc: Dinamica suede inserts and leatherette bolsters

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-XXXX

902-982-3810

1-877-720-7453
