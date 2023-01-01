$28,700+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Steele Auto Group
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
$28,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DUSK BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,626 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH 2 YEAR MVI!H-PromiseExtensive120 Point Inspection has been completed.Current service and motor vehicle inspection have been completed.A Carfax vehicle history report will be provided.Qualifies for several warranty upgrade options and reduced interest rates.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME.2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred is a compact SUV that offers a blend of style, comfort, and practicality. Please note that specifications and features can vary depending on the market and trim level, and there may have been updates or changes after my last update. Here is a general description based on information available up to January 2022:Exterior:The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred typically features a modern and dynamic exterior design.It may include Hyundai's signature cascading grille, sleek headlights, and stylish alloy wheels.The overall design is likely to be aerodynamic and contemporary.Interior:The interior of the Tucson Preferred is designed for comfort and functionality.It typically accommodates five passengers with a spacious cabin and ample cargo space.Features may include a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and other modern tech features.Quality materials and attention to detail are often part of Hyundai's interior design philosophy.Performance:The 2021 Tucson Preferred is likely to be equipped with a capable and fuel-efficient engine suitable for both city driving and highway cruising.Transmission options might include a traditional automatic transmission or a dual-clutch transmission.Safety:Hyundai usually places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Tucson Preferred is likely to come with a range of safety features.Common safety features may include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and a rearview camera.Higher trim levels might offer additional advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.Comfort and Convenience:Expect features like air conditioning, power windows, and keyless entry.Higher trim levels might include added conveniences such as a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.Warranty:Hyundai vehicles typically come with an industry-leading warranty, including a limited warranty, powertrain warranty, and complimentary maintenance for a certain period or mileage.Please check with your local Hyundai dealership or the official Hyundai website for the most accurate and up-to-date information on the 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred, as specifications and features may vary based on location and trim level.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3810
Alternate Numbers1-877-720-7453
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
902-982-3810