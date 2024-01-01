Menu
Why buy a Century Auto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Mar 31 2026 or 100,000 KMS -><u>FREE</u> COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Mar 31 2026 or 100,000 KMS ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Hyundai technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> The autoTRADER.ca Best Priced Dealer Award shines a spotlight on the country's top dealerships for their commitment to consistently offering transparent pricing and great value for Canadian car shoppers. Winning this prestigious award instantly shows that our dealership is committed to offering great prices and the best deals possible! ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------ This Preferred with the optional Trend package includes Preferred AWD equipment plus a 2.4L GDI 4-cylinder engine (181 hp, 175 lb-ft torque), Panoramic sunroof with LED map lights, 18 alloy wheels, Front and rear premium silver-painted fascia, Chrome-tipped dual exhaust, Bluelink system dual-zone automatic temperature control with CleanAir ionizer and auto-defogging windshield system, Electrochromic rearview mirror with HomeLink, 8-way power driver's seat wiyh 2-way lumbar support, Bluetooth® hands-free phone system with voice recognition and Sirius XM Clean CarFax Link... https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wX5XkiTYegGl4AovzLwjupul1qwJeOmi

2021 Hyundai Tucson

85,894 KM

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson

Trend | SunRoof | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2026

11986635

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Trend | SunRoof | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2026

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,894KM
VIN KM8J3CALXMU373479

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black heated cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,894 KM

500+Used Cars *

Why buy a Century Auto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Mar 31 2026 or 100,000 KMS

->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Mar 31 2026 or 100,000 KMS

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Hyundai technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

The autoTRADER.ca Best Priced Dealer Award shines a spotlight on the country’s top dealerships for their commitment to consistently offering transparent pricing and great value for Canadian car shoppers.

Winning this prestigious award instantly shows that our dealership is committed to offering great prices and the best deals possible!

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

This Preferred with the optional Trend package includes Preferred AWD equipment plus a 2.4L GDI 4-cylinder engine (181 hp, 175 lb-ft torque), Panoramic sunroof with LED map lights, 18" alloy wheels, Front and rear premium silver-painted fascia, Chrome-tipped dual exhaust, Bluelink system dual-zone automatic temperature control with CleanAir ionizer and auto-defogging windshield system, Electrochromic rearview mirror with HomeLink, 8-way power driver’s seat wiyh 2-way lumbar support, Bluetooth® hands-free phone system with voice recognition and Sirius XM

Clean CarFax Link... https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wX5XkiTYegGl4AovzLwjupul1qwJeOmi

Safety

Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-XXXX

844-850-8658

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2021 Hyundai Tucson