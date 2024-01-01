$21,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Trend | SunRoof | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2026
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Trend | SunRoof | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2026
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,894KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J3CALXMU373479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Black heated cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,894 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
500+Used Cars *
Why buy a Century Auto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Mar 31 2026 or 100,000 KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Mar 31 2026 or 100,000 KMS
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Hyundai technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
The autoTRADER.ca Best Priced Dealer Award shines a spotlight on the country’s top dealerships for their commitment to consistently offering transparent pricing and great value for Canadian car shoppers.
Winning this prestigious award instantly shows that our dealership is committed to offering great prices and the best deals possible!
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
This Preferred with the optional Trend package includes Preferred AWD equipment plus a 2.4L GDI 4-cylinder engine (181 hp, 175 lb-ft torque), Panoramic sunroof with LED map lights, 18" alloy wheels, Front and rear premium silver-painted fascia, Chrome-tipped dual exhaust, Bluelink system dual-zone automatic temperature control with CleanAir ionizer and auto-defogging windshield system, Electrochromic rearview mirror with HomeLink, 8-way power driver’s seat wiyh 2-way lumbar support, Bluetooth® hands-free phone system with voice recognition and Sirius XM
Clean CarFax Link... https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wX5XkiTYegGl4AovzLwjupul1qwJeOmi
Why buy a Century Auto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Mar 31 2026 or 100,000 KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Mar 31 2026 or 100,000 KMS
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Hyundai technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
The autoTRADER.ca Best Priced Dealer Award shines a spotlight on the country’s top dealerships for their commitment to consistently offering transparent pricing and great value for Canadian car shoppers.
Winning this prestigious award instantly shows that our dealership is committed to offering great prices and the best deals possible!
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
This Preferred with the optional Trend package includes Preferred AWD equipment plus a 2.4L GDI 4-cylinder engine (181 hp, 175 lb-ft torque), Panoramic sunroof with LED map lights, 18" alloy wheels, Front and rear premium silver-painted fascia, Chrome-tipped dual exhaust, Bluelink system dual-zone automatic temperature control with CleanAir ionizer and auto-defogging windshield system, Electrochromic rearview mirror with HomeLink, 8-way power driver’s seat wiyh 2-way lumbar support, Bluetooth® hands-free phone system with voice recognition and Sirius XM
Clean CarFax Link... https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wX5XkiTYegGl4AovzLwjupul1qwJeOmi
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From City Mazda
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS | Leather | Cam | USB | Bluetooth | Keyless 182,532 KM $13,491 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2026 53,087 KM $18,693 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 | Leather | SunRoof | Cam | USB | XM 118,046 KM $20,491 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2021 Hyundai Tucson