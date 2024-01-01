Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

63,921 KM

Details

$20,593

+ tax & licensing
Essential | Cam | USB | HtdSeat | Warranty to 2026

Essential | Cam | USB | HtdSeat | Warranty to 2026

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Used
63,921KM
VIN KMHRB8A39MU099646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black heated cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,921 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

2021 Hyundai Venue