2021 Hyundai Venue
Essential | Cam | USB | HtdSeat | Warranty to 2026
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$20,593
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,921KM
VIN KMHRB8A39MU099646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
- Interior Colour Black heated cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,921 KM
