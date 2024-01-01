Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, P340 S Auto, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6 3.0 L/183

2021 Jaguar F-PACE

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jaguar F-PACE

P340 S

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jaguar F-PACE

P340 S

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

Contact Seller

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SADCJ2EU9MA665629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour EBONY SEATS, EBONY/EBONY, EBONY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, P340 S Auto, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6 3.0 L/183

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Heated windscreen

Additional Features

FUJI WHITE
Gloss Black Roof Rails
INTERACTIVE DRIVER DISPLAY
EBONY GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM -inc: contrast stitching
JAGUARDRIVE CONTROL -inc: adaptive surface response
40:20:40 FOLDING HEATED RR SEATS W/CENTRE ARMREST
12-WAY HEATED ELECTRIC FRONT SEATS W/DRIVER MEMORY -inc: 2-way manual headrests
BLACK EXTERIOR PACK -inc: gloss black to: lower bumper door finishes side vents window surrounds rear valance and badging (side fender vent rear leaper engine and nameplate badging) Gloss Black Grille w/Gloss Black Surround gloss black finish ...
WHEELS: 20" 10 SPOKE GLOSS BLACK (STYLE 1067) -inc: Tires: 20"
F-PACE PROTECTION PACK W/O WHEEL LOCKS -inc: Rubber Floor Mats Load Space Rubber Mat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale in Halifax, NS
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 188,556 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Mustang for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Ford Mustang 59,710 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 128,520 KM $21,899 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-1233

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

Contact Seller
2021 Jaguar F-PACE