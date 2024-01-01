$44,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Jaguar F-PACE
P340 S
2021 Jaguar F-PACE
P340 S
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SADCJ2EU9MA665629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour EBONY SEATS, EBONY/EBONY, EBONY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, P340 S Auto, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6 3.0 L/183
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Heated windscreen
Additional Features
FUJI WHITE
Gloss Black Roof Rails
INTERACTIVE DRIVER DISPLAY
EBONY GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM -inc: contrast stitching
JAGUARDRIVE CONTROL -inc: adaptive surface response
40:20:40 FOLDING HEATED RR SEATS W/CENTRE ARMREST
12-WAY HEATED ELECTRIC FRONT SEATS W/DRIVER MEMORY -inc: 2-way manual headrests
BLACK EXTERIOR PACK -inc: gloss black to: lower bumper door finishes side vents window surrounds rear valance and badging (side fender vent rear leaper engine and nameplate badging) Gloss Black Grille w/Gloss Black Surround gloss black finish ...
WHEELS: 20" 10 SPOKE GLOSS BLACK (STYLE 1067) -inc: Tires: 20"
F-PACE PROTECTION PACK W/O WHEEL LOCKS -inc: Rubber Floor Mats Load Space Rubber Mat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 188,556 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Mustang 59,710 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 128,520 KM $21,899 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Jaguar
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-453-1233
2021 Jaguar F-PACE