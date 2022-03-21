$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
Location
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
28,793KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8946205
- Stock #: N120836A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,793 KM
Vehicle Description
Rubicon 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Remote Start System
Locking Lug Nuts
BLACK
Remote proximity keyless entry
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" GRANITE CRYSTAL POLISHED ALUM (STD)
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel
REDICAL INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS
BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window
GVWR: 2834 KG (6250 LBS) (STD)
