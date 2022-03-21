2021 Jeep Gladiator

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 7 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8946205

8946205 Stock #: N120836A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 28,793 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Remote Start System Exterior Locking Lug Nuts Additional Features BLACK Remote proximity keyless entry 4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" GRANITE CRYSTAL POLISHED ALUM (STD) TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel REDICAL INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window GVWR: 2834 KG (6250 LBS) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.