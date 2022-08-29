Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

62,088 KM

Details Description Features

$44,877

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-455-0566

Laredo

Laredo

Location

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

62,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9212362
  Stock #: S26958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Bright White Clearcoat Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic**Live Market Value Pricing**, 4WD, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 2BE Laredo, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Top reasons for buying from Halifax Chrysler: Live Market Value Pricing, No Pressure Environment, State Of The Art facility, Mopar Certified Technicians, Convenient Location, Best Test Drive Route In City, Full Disclosure.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection, 2 Years Fresh MVI, Brake Inspection, Tire Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Free Carfax Report, Vehicle Professionally Detailed.Here at Halifax Chrysler, we are committed to providing excellence in customer service and will ensure your purchasing experience is second to none! Visit us at 12 Lakelands Boulevard in Bayers Lake, call us at 902-455-0566 or visit us online at www.halifaxchrysler.com *** We do our best to ensure vehicle specifications are accurate. It is up to the buyer to confirm details.***

Vehicle Features

BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE LAREDO -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Sub...
WHEELS: 18" X 8" FINE SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)

