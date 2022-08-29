2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$44,877 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 0 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 62,088 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS BRIGHT WHITE TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE LAREDO -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Sub... WHEELS: 18" X 8" FINE SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)

