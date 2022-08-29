$44,877+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
Steele Auto Group
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
- Listing ID: 9212362
- Stock #: S26958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,088 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Bright White Clearcoat Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic**Live Market Value Pricing**, 4WD, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 2BE Laredo, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Top reasons for buying from Halifax Chrysler: Live Market Value Pricing, No Pressure Environment, State Of The Art facility, Mopar Certified Technicians, Convenient Location, Best Test Drive Route In City, Full Disclosure.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection, 2 Years Fresh MVI, Brake Inspection, Tire Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Free Carfax Report, Vehicle Professionally Detailed.Here at Halifax Chrysler, we are committed to providing excellence in customer service and will ensure your purchasing experience is second to none! Visit us at 12 Lakelands Boulevard in Bayers Lake, call us at 902-455-0566 or visit us online at www.halifaxchrysler.com *** We do our best to ensure vehicle specifications are accurate. It is up to the buyer to confirm details.***
Vehicle Features
