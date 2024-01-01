Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Cars, EX IVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2021 Kia Forte

78,663 KM

Details Description

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

  1. 11248073
  2. 11248073
  3. 11248073
  4. 11248073
  5. 11248073
  6. 11248073
  7. 11248073
  8. 11248073
  9. 11248073
  10. 11248073
  11. 11248073
  12. 11248073
  13. 11248073
  14. 11248073
  15. 11248073
  16. 11248073
  17. 11248073
  18. 11248073
  19. 11248073
  20. 11248073
  21. 11248073
  22. 11248073
  23. 11248073
  24. 11248073
  25. 11248073
  26. 11248073
  27. 11248073
Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
78,663KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,663 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, EX IVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2013 Nissan Armada for sale in Halifax, NS
2013 Nissan Armada 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GS for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Mazda CX-30 GS 46,653 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT 175,501 KM $47,788 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3810

Alternate Numbers
1-877-720-7453
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte