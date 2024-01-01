$21,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
EX
2021 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Steele Auto Group
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
78,663KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,663 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, EX IVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
Alternate Numbers1-877-720-7453
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3810
2021 Kia Forte