2021 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,628 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH 2 YEAR MVI!Steele Certified120 Point Inspection has been completed.Current service and motor vehicle inspection have been completed.A Carfax vehicle history report will be provided.Buy with confidence.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME.The 2021 Kia Sportage LX is a compact SUV that combines modern styling, practicality, and a range of features at an affordable price point. Here's a detailed description of this vehicle:Exterior:Contemporary Design: The 2021 Kia Sportage LX features a modern and attractive exterior design with sleek lines, a bold grille, and stylish headlights.Alloy Wheels: It comes equipped with alloy wheels that not only enhance its appearance but also contribute to a smoother ride.Roof Rails: Roof rails are included, providing extra versatility for carrying sports equipment or cargo.LED Daytime Running Lights: LED daytime running lights improve visibility and give the vehicle a distinctive look.Interior:Spacious Cabin: Despite being a compact SUV, the Sportage LX offers a roomy interior with comfortable seating for five passengers.Quality Materials: The cabin is well-appointed with high-quality materials, including soft-touch surfaces and available cloth or leather upholstery.User-Friendly Infotainment: The vehicle is equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system that includes Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility.Comfortable Seating: The seats are comfortable and supportive, making longer drives more pleasant.Adjustable Cargo Space: The rear seats can be folded down to expand the cargo area, providing ample room for luggage or groceries.Performance:Engine: The 2021 Sportage LX is typically powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers a good balance of power and fuel efficiency.Front-Wheel Drive: It comes with front-wheel drive as standard, providing stable handling and good fuel economy.All-Wheel Drive (Optional): An all-wheel-drive option is available for enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions.Smooth Transmission: A smooth-shifting automatic transmission complements the engine's performance.Safety:Advanced Safety Features: The Sportage LX includes a suite of advanced safety features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and more.High Safety Ratings: The vehicle has received strong safety ratings in crash tests, emphasizing Kia's commitment to safety.Rearview Camera: A rearview camera is standard, aiding in parking and maneuvering in tight spaces.Overall, the 2021 Kia Sportage LX is a well-rounded compact SUV that offers a stylish design, comfortable interior, a good set of standard features, and competitive safety technology. It's an excellent choice for individuals or small families seeking an affordable and practical vehicle with a touch of modern sophistication.
