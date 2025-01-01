$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Lexus GX
2021 Lexus GX
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,143KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTJGM7BX7M5277739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # NE67671AA
- Mileage 54,143 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
GX 460 Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 4.6 L/281
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn 137,681 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport 221,528 KM $7,599 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Ranger 26,994 KM $42,603 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2021 Lexus GX