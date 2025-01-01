2021 Lexus GX

Menu
GX 460 Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 4.6 L/281

54,143 KM

Details Description

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Used
54,143KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJGM7BX7M5277739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # NE67671AA
  • Mileage 54,143 KM

Vehicle Description

GX 460 Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 4.6 L/281

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
