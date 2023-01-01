Menu
2021 Lincoln Navigator

36,616 KM

Details

$108,350

+ tax & licensing
$108,350

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Lincoln Navigator

2021 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

2021 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$108,350

+ taxes & licensing

36,616KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10403172
  • Stock #: NG15552A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour INFINITE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Medium Slate
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 36,616 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsInfinite Black2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve4WD 10-Speed Automatic V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD, Medium Slate Leather.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.5L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT -inc: paddle shifters (STD)
LINCOLN PLAY REAR-SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: wireless headphones
INFINITE BLACK
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS W/FR&RR CARPET FLOOR MATS
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: 2 Speed Transfer Case slow climb drive mode feature to Lincoln drive modes Trailer Brake Module Controller (TBC) Pro Trailer Backup Assist Heavy-Duty Radiator
EQUIPMENT GROUP 208A -inc: Wheels: 22" Black Aluminum Monochromatic Lincoln Grille Body-Colour Exterior Mirror Finish Monochromatic Lincoln Badge
NAVIGATOR RESERVE LUXURY PACKAGE -inc: 30-Way Perfect Position Seating w/Active Motion power thigh extender and head restraints Revel Ultima Audio System w/20-Speakers
2ND ROW HEATED 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT -inc: 4.2" LCD and multimedia audio controls
MEDIUM SLATE HEATED/VENTILATED PREMIUM LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: Low back 24-way perfect position seats and power driver and passenger w/power lumbar w/seat memory

