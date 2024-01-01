Menu
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Nov 2027 OR 140 000KMS ->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Nov 2027 ->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE ->FREE 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2021 Mazda CX-3

67,327 KM

Details Description

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-3

GS | Cloth | Htd seats | Warranty to 2027

11964531

2021 Mazda CX-3

GS | Cloth | Htd seats | Warranty to 2027

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,327KM
VIN JM1DKFC7XM1504952

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2021 Mazda CX-3