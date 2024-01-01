Menu
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Dec 29 2025 OR UNLIMITED KMS ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2021 Mazda CX-30

65,085 KM

Details Description

$25,961

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30

GT | Leather | SunRoof | Cam | Warranty to 2025

12010894

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT | Leather | SunRoof | Cam | Warranty to 2025

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$25,961

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,085KM
VIN 3MVDMBDLXMM219569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Heated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,085 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Dec 29 2025 OR UNLIMITED KMS

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

$25,961

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2021 Mazda CX-30