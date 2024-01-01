$25,961+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT | Leather | SunRoof | Cam | Warranty to 2025
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT | Leather | SunRoof | Cam | Warranty to 2025
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$25,961
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,085KM
VIN 3MVDMBDLXMM219569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Heated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Dec 29 2025 OR UNLIMITED KMS
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
Email City Mazda
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-8658
2021 Mazda CX-30