Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><span style=text-decoration: underline;>FREE</span> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Jan 27 2028 OR 140 000KMS -><span style=text-decoration: underline;>FREE</span> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Jan 27 2028 -><span style=text-decoration: underline;>FREE</span> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <span style=text-decoration: underline;>EXCHANGE</span> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2021 Mazda CX-30

43,240 KM

Details Description

$27,491

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30

GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Warranty to 2028

12376047

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Warranty to 2028

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$27,491

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,240KM
VIN 3MVDMBDL0MM223792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Heated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,240 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Jan 27 2028 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Jan 27 2028

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$27,491

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2021 Mazda CX-30