500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Nov 12 2028 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Nov 12 2028 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------

2021 Mazda CX-30

101,467 KM

Details Description

$21,541

+ taxes & licensing
12673803

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Used
101,467KM
VIN 3MVDMBCL2MM218689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Heated Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,467 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Nov 12 2028 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Nov 12 2028 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Mazda CX-30