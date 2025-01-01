$21,541+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth | Keyless |
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth | Keyless |
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$21,541
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,467KM
VIN 3MVDMBCL2MM218689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Heated Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,467 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Nov 12 2028 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Nov 12 2028 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Nov 12 2028 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Nov 12 2028 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From City Mazda
2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | 45,501 KM $34,991 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-30 GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless | 31,223 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS| MVI |Htd Wheel | Bluetooth | Keyless | Cruise 202,047 KM $6,991 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$21,541
+ taxes & licensing>
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2021 Mazda CX-30