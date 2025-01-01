Menu
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Oct 09 2027 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Oct 09 2027 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2021 Mazda CX-30

62,878 KM

Details Description

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30

GT w/Turbo | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB

12969431

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT w/Turbo | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,878KM
VIN 3MVDMBDY4MM260971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour HEATED BLACK LEATHER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,878 KM

Vehicle Description

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing>

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2021 Mazda CX-30