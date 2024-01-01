$19,493+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GX | Cloth | Htd seats | Cruise | Warranty to 2028
2021 Mazda CX-5
GX | Cloth | Htd seats | Cruise | Warranty to 2028
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$19,493
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,353KM
VIN JM3KFABL1M0426328
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 57233A
- Mileage 113,353 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: July 16 2028 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : July 16 2028
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
2021 Mazda CX-5