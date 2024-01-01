Menu
FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: July 16 2028 OR 140 000KMS
FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : July 16 2028
FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
FREE 160-Point Inspection
Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
Preferred rate financing available
Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2021 Mazda CX-5

113,353 KM

$19,493

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5

GX | Cloth | Htd seats | Cruise | Warranty to 2028

11940222

2021 Mazda CX-5

GX | Cloth | Htd seats | Cruise | Warranty to 2028

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$19,493

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,353KM
VIN JM3KFABL1M0426328

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 57233A
  • Mileage 113,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

2021 Mazda CX-5