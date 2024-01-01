$24,491+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS | Leather | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2028
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS | Leather | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2028
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$24,491
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,585KM
VIN JM3KFBCM5M0123145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Heated Leatherette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,585 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Aug 21 2028 OR 140,000KMS
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Aug 21 2028
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-8658
2021 Mazda CX-5