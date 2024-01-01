Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Aug 21 2028 OR 140,000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Aug 21 2028 -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <span style=text-decoration: underline;>EXCHANGE</span> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2021 Mazda CX-5

83,585 KM

Details Description

$24,491

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS | Leather | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2028

Watch This Vehicle
11956689

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS | Leather | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2028

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 11956689
  2. 11956689
  3. 11956689
  4. 11956689
  5. 11956689
  6. 11956689
  7. 11956689
Contact Seller

$24,491

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,585KM
VIN JM3KFBCM5M0123145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Heated Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,585 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Aug 21 2028 OR 140,000KMS

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Aug 21 2028

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | PwrWindows for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | PwrWindows 101,314 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | Cruise for sale in Halifax, NS
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | Cruise 280,449 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless 146,557 KM $11,491 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,491

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5