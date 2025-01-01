Menu
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Sept 02 2028 OR 140 000KM -><u>FREE</u> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Sept 02 2028 OR 140 000KM -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2021 Mazda CX-5

Details

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless |

12701175

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless |

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN JM3KFBCM5M0433697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Heated Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Sept 02 2028 OR 140 000KM

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Sept 02 2028 OR 140 000KM

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing>

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2021 Mazda CX-5