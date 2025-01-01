Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Aug 20 2028 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Aug 20 2028 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2021 Mazda CX-5

17,766 KM

Details Description

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-5

GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

Watch This Vehicle
12705039

2021 Mazda CX-5

GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 12705039
  2. 12705039
  3. 12705039
  4. 12705039
  5. 12705039
  6. 12705039
  7. 12705039
Contact Seller

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,766KM
VIN JM3KFBBL9M0404115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Heated Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,766 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Aug 20 2028 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Aug 20 2028 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless | for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless | 0 $25,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS-L | Leather | Sunroof | Cam | USB | HtdWheel for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Mazda CX-30 GS-L | Leather | Sunroof | Cam | USB | HtdWheel 72,856 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless | for sale in Halifax, NS
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless | 25,203 KM $24,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,991

+ taxes & licensing>

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2021 Mazda CX-5