Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Feb 05 2028 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE :Feb 05 2028 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------

2021 Mazda CX-5

34,991 KM

Details Description

$28,141

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless |

Watch This Vehicle
13056446

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless |

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 13056446
  2. 13056446
  3. 13056446
  4. 13056446
  5. 13056446
  6. 13056446
  7. 13056446
  8. 13056446
  9. 13056446
  10. 13056446
  11. 13056446
  12. 13056446
  13. 13056446
  14. 13056446
  15. 13056446
  16. 13056446
  17. 13056446
  18. 13056446
  19. 13056446
  20. 13056446
  21. 13056446
  22. 13056446
  23. 13056446
  24. 13056446
  25. 13056446
  26. 13056446
  27. 13056446
  28. 13056446
  29. 13056446
  30. 13056446
  31. 13056446
  32. 13056446
  33. 13056446
  34. 13056446
  35. 13056446
  36. 13056446
  37. 13056446
  38. 13056446
  39. 13056446
  40. 13056446
  41. 13056446
  42. 13056446
  43. 13056446
  44. 13056446
  45. 13056446
  46. 13056446
  47. 13056446
  48. 13056446
  49. 13056446
  50. 13056446
  51. 13056446
  52. 13056446
  53. 13056446
  54. 13056446
  55. 13056446
  56. 13056446
  57. 13056446
  58. 13056446
  59. 13056446
Contact Seller

$28,141

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,991KM
VIN JM3KFBCM6M0112350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Heated Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,991 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Feb 05 2028 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE :Feb 05 2028 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL | USB | Bluetooth | Cruise | for sale in Halifax, NS
2012 Ford Fusion SEL | USB | Bluetooth | Cruise | 136,788 KM $6,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chrysler 300 300S | Leather | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Chrysler 300 300S | Leather | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth 170,051 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT| Leather | Roof | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth for sale in Halifax, NS
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT| Leather | Roof | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth 240,225 KM $9,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,141

+ taxes & licensing>

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2021 Mazda CX-5