Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Feb 23 2027 OR 140,000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Feb 23 2027 -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <span style=text-decoration: underline;>EXCHANGE</span> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

31,812 KM

$27,491

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT | 6-Spd | Leather | SunRoof | Warranty to 2027

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT | 6-Spd | Leather | SunRoof | Warranty to 2027

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$27,491

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,812KM
VIN JM1BPAML2M1308138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Heated Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Feb 23 2027 OR 140,000KMS

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Feb 23 2027

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

844-850-8658

$27,491

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Mazda MAZDA3