$24,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Warranty to 2028
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Warranty to 2028
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,394KM
VIN JM1BPAML3M1336868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black Heated Leather
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 6868M
- Mileage 44,394 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: April 27 2028 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : April 27 2028
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: April 27 2028 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : April 27 2028
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From City Mazda
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Bluetooth 88,132 KM $22,491 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-50 Meridian | Leather | Roof | Nav | Warranty to 2030 28,795 KM $46,491 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla CE | Cam | USB | Bluetooth | XM | Cruise 50,726 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2021 Mazda MAZDA3