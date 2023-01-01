2021 Mazda MAZDA3

$34,494 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 5 8 6 K M Used

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 60,586 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Alarm System HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 8 speakers HD Radio Seating Leather Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Aluminum Wheels New Tires Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Temporary spare tire Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Sirius Radio Subwoofer Sun Roof Electric Mirrors Rear Heating USB port Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Power Brake Headlights-Auto-Leveling Automatic day-night rearview mirror Driver Electric Seat Rear-Window Wiper Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

