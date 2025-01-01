Menu
Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2021 RAM 1500

Details Description Features

$45,538

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

12057181

2021 RAM 1500

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$45,538

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVTXMN536961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Start System

Mechanical

Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Exterior

Rear wheelhouse liners
Sport Performance Hood
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON

Additional Features

9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround Wheels: 22" x 9" Black Forged Aluminum Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Security Alarm 115V Rear Aux...
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Remote Tailgate Release Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Second-Row Heated Seats Wireless Charging Pad Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power...
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Front Ventilated Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$45,538

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2021 RAM 1500