2021 RAM 1500
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVTXMN536961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Start System
Mechanical
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Exterior
Rear wheelhouse liners
Sport Performance Hood
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
Additional Features
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround Wheels: 22" x 9" Black Forged Aluminum Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Security Alarm 115V Rear Aux...
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Remote Tailgate Release Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Second-Row Heated Seats Wireless Charging Pad Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power...
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Front Ventilated Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
