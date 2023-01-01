$30,494+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,494
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2021 Toyota Corolla
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$30,494
+ taxes & licensing
89,738KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10459320
- Stock #: 4536C
- VIN: 5YFBPMBE4MP254536
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,738 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 COROLLA LE SEDAN, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC WITH POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, RAINSENSE WIPERS, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYER, DRIVER'S INFORMATION CENTER, CLIMATE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. 12 TO CHOOSE FROM.
60 POINT INSPECTION WITH A NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY, $100 GAS CARD AND A FULL TANK OF GAS. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE.
NO SURPRISE PRICING
We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 36 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance; you will not be disappointed!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From City Mazda
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8