$25,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback Base
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N625840A
- Mileage 50,622 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Base CUTE 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window wiper, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Fabric Seat Trim, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CUTE FWD CVT 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHCSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.
