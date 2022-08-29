Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

56,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

LE

Location

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9218065
  • Stock #: S26434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

