2021 Volkswagen Atlas

79,873 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

EXECLINE

EXECLINE

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

+ taxes & licensing

79,873KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522200
  • Stock #: NL09300A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 79,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2021 Volkswagen Atlas ExeclineAWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 276hpVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

