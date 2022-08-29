$264,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-453-2834
2022 Audi R8
Spyder V10 performance
Location
Steele Auto Group
6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9
$264,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9018376
- Stock #: S20674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Suzuka Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Express Red w/Steel Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 1,989 KM
Vehicle Description
SPORT EXHAUST,WITHOUT FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDERDIAMOND QUILTED LEATHER PACKAGEBLACK OPTICS PACKAGE*We buy from us ?**Attention to 300+ details.*The proof is in the process. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle passes more than 300 checkpoints, including:* 114 exterior checkpoints* 98 interior checkpoints* 38 engine checkpoints* 39 undercarriage checkpoints* 17 road test checkpoints*Extensive limited warranty.*Drive with peace of mind. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle is backed by first-rate service and support, including:* Coverage for up to five years or up to 100,000 km from the original in-service date* The balance of the original 12-year Corrosion Perforation Limited Warranty*Additional Benefits.** 7 day/500 km Exchange Privilege* Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report* 24/7 Roadside Assistance with Trip Interruption* Customer service supportTerms and conditions apply. Ask your Audi Certified :plus dealer for details.
