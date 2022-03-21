2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 4 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8668643

8668643 Stock #: NE10444A

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 24,439 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.