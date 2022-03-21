$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
902-982-3808
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country
Location
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
24,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8668643
- Stock #: NE10444A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,439 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 172" High Country, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403
Vehicle Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2