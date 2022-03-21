Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

24,439 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

HD High Country

HD High Country

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8668643
  Stock #: NE10444A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,439 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 172" High Country, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403

Vehicle Features

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
