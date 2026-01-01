Menu
Oxford White2022 Ford Bronco Sport Base4WD 8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

72,778 KM

Details Description Features

$23,450

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Base

13507487

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Base

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$23,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,778KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9A6XNRE07871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Oxford White2022 Ford Bronco Sport Base4WD 8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Oxford White
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

$23,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2022 Ford Bronco Sport