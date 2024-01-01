Menu
Small SUV 4WD, ST AWD, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/166

2022 Ford Edge

17,878 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

Used
17,878KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour EBONY LTHR-TRIM/SUEDED PERF
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, ST AWD, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/166

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

WHEELS: 21" PREMIUM GLOSS BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/40R21 AS BSW
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and Ford performance engine cover (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: steering wheel paddle shifters (STD)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A -inc: Connected Built-In Navigation System 3 years of connected services live traffic predictive destinations and route guidance Perimeter Alarm Evasive Steering Assist Lane Centring Enhanced Active Park Assist w/Parallel P...

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

