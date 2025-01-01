Menu
Small SUV 4WD, SE Hybrid AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152

2022 Ford Escape

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

SE Hybrid

12555587

2022 Ford Escape

SE Hybrid

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9BZXNUA75527

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, SE Hybrid AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2022 Ford Escape