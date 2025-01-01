Menu
Recent Arrival!2022 Ford Escape Hybrid TitaniumAWD eCVT 2.5L iVCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 2.5L iVCT.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2022 Ford Escape

36,005 KM

Details Description Features

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium

12866099

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Used
36,005KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ3NUB06646

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD)

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
