$56,034+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
Used
23,930KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8JH6NGB27464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FORGED GREEN METALLIC
- Interior Colour Deep Cypress
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 23,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Timberline 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140
Vehicle Features
Interior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift capability w/paddle shifters (STD)
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
FORGED GREEN METALLIC
REAR AUXILIARY CONTROLS CREDIT
2ND ROW HEATED SEAT CONTROLS CREDIT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
