Standard SUV 4WD, Timberline 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

2022 Ford Explorer

23,930 KM

$56,034

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Used
23,930KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8JH6NGB27464

  • Exterior Colour FORGED GREEN METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Deep Cypress
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 23,930 KM

Standard SUV 4WD, Timberline 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift capability w/paddle shifters (STD)
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
FORGED GREEN METALLIC
REAR AUXILIARY CONTROLS CREDIT
2ND ROW HEATED SEAT CONTROLS CREDIT

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

