Recent Arrival!Space White Metallic2022 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.

2022 Ford F-150

98,959 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT

12929312

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,959KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E57NKD14727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space White Metallic
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # ZA78995A
  • Mileage 98,959 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Space White Metallic2022 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO

Additional Features

TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver towing capability up to TBD lbs smart trailer tow connector (includes ...
SPACE WHITE METALLIC
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD)
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to TBD lbs and upgraded rear bumper Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver towing capability up to TBD lbs smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer to...
ONBOARD 400W OUTLET
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
TIRES: LT265/70R18C BSW A/T
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Al...
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

2022 Ford F-150