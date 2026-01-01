2022 Ford F-150

360 degree camera

PLASTIC DROP-IN BEDLINER

AGATE BLACK METALLIC

WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED ALUMINUM

PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates Monotube Rear Shocks Rock Crawl Mode 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD)

EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH -inc: Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to TBD lbs tailgate LED Integrated Trailer Brake Controller...

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs tailgate LED Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver towing capability up to TBD lbs smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLI...

ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 994 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package

RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN -inc: HD radio and 8 speakers including subwoofer

AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL

TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW AT -inc: 265/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire