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Odometer is 43007 kilometers below market average!Agate Black Metallic2022 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2022 Ford F-150

40,250 KM

Details Description Features

$45,882

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14102056

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$45,882

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
40,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP0NKD14730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # PS4730
  • Mileage 40,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 43007 kilometers below market average!Agate Black Metallic2022 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

360 degree camera
PLASTIC DROP-IN BEDLINER
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED ALUMINUM
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates Monotube Rear Shocks Rock Crawl Mode 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH -inc: Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to TBD lbs tailgate LED Integrated Trailer Brake Controller...
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs tailgate LED Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver towing capability up to TBD lbs smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLI...
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 994 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN -inc: HD radio and 8 speakers including subwoofer
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW AT -inc: 265/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Al...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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$45,882

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2022 Ford F-150