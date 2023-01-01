2022 Ford F-250

TRANSFER CASE & FUEL TANK SKID PLATES

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS & LED TAILLAMPS -inc: LED fog lamps and LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL)

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan

WHEELS: 20" BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUMINUM -inc: magnetic painted pockets and bright hub covers/centre ornaments

TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts

HEAVY-SERVICE FRONT SUSPENSION PACKAGE -inc: heavy-service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment) Recommend...

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal tow/haul eco deep sand/snow and slippery (STD)

TIRES: LT275/65RX20E PREMIUM OWL A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS (STD)

ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO (STD)

LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Platform Running Boards Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors Unique Sport 4x4 Box Decal Painted Body-Colour Grille Chrome Exhaust Tip