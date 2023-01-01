Menu
2022 Ford F-250

70,834 KM

$78,764

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

70,834KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: ND73256A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 70,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsStone Gray Metallic2022 Ford F-250SD Lariat4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Start System

Additional Features

TRANSFER CASE & FUEL TANK SKID PLATES
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS & LED TAILLAMPS -inc: LED fog lamps and LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL)
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
WHEELS: 20" BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUMINUM -inc: magnetic painted pockets and bright hub covers/centre ornaments
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts
HEAVY-SERVICE FRONT SUSPENSION PACKAGE -inc: heavy-service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment) Recommend...
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal tow/haul eco deep sand/snow and slippery (STD)
TIRES: LT275/65RX20E PREMIUM OWL A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS (STD)
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO (STD)
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Platform Running Boards Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors Unique Sport 4x4 Box Decal Painted Body-Colour Grille Chrome Exhaust Tip
GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS) DOWNGRADE PKG DELETE -inc: Upgrades to 10 400 lbs (4 717 kgs)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

