2022 Ford F-350

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

MEDIUM EARTH GREY CLOTH LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: driver side power lumbar Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter) 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage

SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE -inc: computer selected springs for snowplow application Note Restrictions apply; see super duty supplemental reference manual or body builders layout book for details Upgraded front springs will result in a stiffer ride when ...

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal tow/haul eco deep sand/snow and slippery (STD)

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 397 Amp Alternator Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater Electronic-...

XLT VALUE PACKAGE -inc: SecuriCode Driver's Side Keyless Entry Keypad Halogen Fog Lamps Reverse Sensing System 8-Way Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjuster manual 2-way passenger adjuster and foldable/locking rear under-seat storage Autolock/Auto Unlock