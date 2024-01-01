Menu
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406

2022 Ford F-350

36,977 KM

Details Description Features

$83,030

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$83,030

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,977KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BT0NEF17495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,977 KM

Vehicle Description

10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406

Vehicle Features

Exterior

BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS

Additional Features

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
MEDIUM EARTH GREY CLOTH LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: driver side power lumbar Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter) 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE -inc: computer selected springs for snowplow application Note Restrictions apply; see super duty supplemental reference manual or body builders layout book for details Upgraded front springs will result in a stiffer ride when ...
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal tow/haul eco deep sand/snow and slippery (STD)
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 397 Amp Alternator Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater Electronic-...
XLT VALUE PACKAGE -inc: SecuriCode Driver's Side Keyless Entry Keypad Halogen Fog Lamps Reverse Sensing System 8-Way Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjuster manual 2-way passenger adjuster and foldable/locking rear under-seat storage Autolock/Auto Unlock
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

$83,030

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Ford F-350