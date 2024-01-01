$83,030+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$83,030
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,977KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT8W3BT0NEF17495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,977 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
Additional Features
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
MEDIUM EARTH GREY CLOTH LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: driver side power lumbar Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter) 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE -inc: computer selected springs for snowplow application Note Restrictions apply; see super duty supplemental reference manual or body builders layout book for details Upgraded front springs will result in a stiffer ride when ...
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal tow/haul eco deep sand/snow and slippery (STD)
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 397 Amp Alternator Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater Electronic-...
XLT VALUE PACKAGE -inc: SecuriCode Driver's Side Keyless Entry Keypad Halogen Fog Lamps Reverse Sensing System 8-Way Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjuster manual 2-way passenger adjuster and foldable/locking rear under-seat storage Autolock/Auto Unlock
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2021 Kia Seltos 100,155 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Sport 20,783 KM $38,816 + tax & lic
2023 Honda Ridgeline 55,023 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$83,030
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2022 Ford F-350