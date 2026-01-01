Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!2022 Ford Maverick LariatAWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* NACTOY 2022 North American Truck of the YearALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2022 Ford Maverick

84,841 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Maverick

Watch This Vehicle
14026158

2022 Ford Maverick

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
84,841KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F94NRA32313

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,841 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2022 Ford Maverick LariatAWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* NACTOY 2022 North American Truck of the YearALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2020 Jaguar F-PACE Prestige for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Jaguar F-PACE Prestige 61,982 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LE for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Toyota Highlander LE 225,286 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Maverick for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Ford Maverick 84,841 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2022 Ford Maverick