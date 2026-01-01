Menu
Recent Arrival!2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoostRWD 6-Speed Manual EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2022 Ford Mustang

28,792 KM

Details

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

13479607

2022 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,792KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH2N5142341

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 28,792 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoostRWD 6-Speed Manual EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST (STD)

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

