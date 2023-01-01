Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

24,812 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,812KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9466329
  Stock #: NF68725B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT44WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
