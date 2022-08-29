Menu
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

6,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

SEL

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

SEL

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

  9063079
  2. 9063079
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9063079
  Stock #: PA1578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, SEL RWD, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric

Vehicle Features

BLACK H-TEX LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES
CYBER GRAY

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

