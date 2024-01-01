Menu
Small SUV 2WD, Ultimate FWD, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric

2022 Hyundai KONA

42,161 KM

Details Description Features

11958306

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Used
42,161KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K33AG1NU152880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, Ultimate FWD, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

GREY LEATHER SEAT TRIM
ATLAS WHITE

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

