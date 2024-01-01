$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Hyundai KONA
Electric
2022 Hyundai KONA
Electric
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,161KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K33AG1NU152880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,161 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, Ultimate FWD, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
GREY LEATHER SEAT TRIM
ATLAS WHITE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2022 Hyundai KONA