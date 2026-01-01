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2022 Hyundai Tucson
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
318,134KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE6NU058975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shimmering Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 318,134 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Essential AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SHIMMERING SILVER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
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Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2022 Hyundai Tucson