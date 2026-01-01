Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, Essential AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2022 Hyundai Tucson

318,134 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle
14407233

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 14407233
  2. 14407233
  3. 14407233
  4. 14407233
  5. 14407233
  6. 14407233
  7. 14407233
  8. 14407233
  9. 14407233
  10. 14407233
  11. 14407233
  12. 14407233
  13. 14407233
  14. 14407233
  15. 14407233
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
318,134KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE6NU058975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shimmering Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 318,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Essential AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SHIMMERING SILVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2024 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Halifax, NS
2024 Ford Edge ST Line 67,806 KM $37,988 + tax & lic
Used 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander GT NOIR for sale in Halifax, NS
2026 Mitsubishi Outlander GT NOIR 6,241 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE 174,084 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2022 Hyundai Tucson