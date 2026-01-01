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Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat2022 Lincoln Corsair ReserveAWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4VALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2022 Lincoln Corsair

77,721 KM

Details Description Features

$51,295

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Lincoln Corsair

Watch This Vehicle
14102068

2022 Lincoln Corsair

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$51,295

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,721KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D96NUL11777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CERAMIC PEARL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # BO1777
  • Mileage 77,721 KM

Vehicle Description

Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat2022 Lincoln Corsair ReserveAWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4VALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Equipment Group 200A
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
ENGINE: TURBOCHARGED 2.0L I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
CERAMIC PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

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902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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$51,295

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2022 Lincoln Corsair