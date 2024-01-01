Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Reserve AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

40,247 KM

Details Description Features

$67,945

$67,945
2022 Lincoln Nautilus

12028996

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$67,945

$67,945

Used
40,247KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K97NBL19259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Asher Grey
  • Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,247 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Reserve AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: trailer hitch and trailer sway control Max towing - 3 500lbs
CARGO UTILITY PACKAGE -inc: Moulded Plastic Storage Bins spare tire vanity cover (located under the cargo floor) 110V/150W AC Power Outlet Cargo Compartment w/Reversible Mat Interior Cargo Cover Rear Cargo Management System liftgate scuff plate ...
CARGO ACCESSORIES AND MAT PACKAGE I -inc: Durable Lightweight Rubber Cargo Mat Rear Bumper Anti-Scratch Pad/Load Protector All-Weather Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats front and rear floor mats
18" MINI SPARE WHEEL -inc: Spare Tire - T155/70R18

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
$67,945

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2022 Lincoln Nautilus