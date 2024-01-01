$67,945+ tax & licensing
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
Used
40,247KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K97NBL19259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Asher Grey
- Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,247 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Reserve AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: trailer hitch and trailer sway control Max towing - 3 500lbs
CARGO UTILITY PACKAGE -inc: Moulded Plastic Storage Bins spare tire vanity cover (located under the cargo floor) 110V/150W AC Power Outlet Cargo Compartment w/Reversible Mat Interior Cargo Cover Rear Cargo Management System liftgate scuff plate ...
CARGO ACCESSORIES AND MAT PACKAGE I -inc: Durable Lightweight Rubber Cargo Mat Rear Bumper Anti-Scratch Pad/Load Protector All-Weather Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats front and rear floor mats
18" MINI SPARE WHEEL -inc: Spare Tire - T155/70R18
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
