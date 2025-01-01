Menu
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2022 Mazda CX-3

48,837 KM

Details Description

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda CX-3

GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | HtdWheel

13180643

2022 Mazda CX-3

GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | HtdWheel

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,837KM
VIN jm1dkfd76n1603770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour HEATED BLACK LEATHER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,837 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Mazda CX-3